Reach Consultancy continues with its cattle vaccination

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

REACH Consultancy group recently carried out vaccination on cattle farms along Kwaiba’ita River in East Kwaio.

The vaccination rollout is part of the whole initiative by Reach Consultancy aiming at producing quality cattle for market and local consumption.

Director of the Consultancy group, Mr Freddrick Faabasua said last week a Reach team visited cattle farmers along Kwaiba’ita River and vaccinated around 110 cattle.

He said the number of cattle vaccinated is roughly around 300-400 cattle along Kwaiba’ita River raised by individual farmers.

Faabasua said due to shortage of vaccines they could not cover the rest; however, arrangements have been made with a supplier overseas to supply drugs to continue with the programme.

He said drugs will be ready soon but that will be mostly for the second dose roll-out for farmers that they had visited with the first dose of the roll-out.

Faabasua said so far up to 180 cattle have taken the first dose and they are ready for the second dose, which will be in a couple of weeks’ time.

He said since the start of the roll out, they have visited parts of central and eastern regions of the province include Dala, Nambaula, Faarau, and farmers in West Kwaio and Kwaiba’ita in the east.

