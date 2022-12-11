Honiara High School lauds teachers and stakeholders

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY NED GAGAHE

Honiara Senior High School has thanked teachers and stakeholders for standing with the school during recent trying times.

Deputy Principal Academic Neyleen Lae Maeohu made the acknowledgements at the school’s graduation and prize giving ceremony which also marked the closing of the school’s 2022 academic year.

“Lastly but not the least, may I register my sincere thanks to our good parents, guardians and supporters who have rendered and supported the school in paying up their children’s school fees and for giving us helpful advices and standing with the school in terms of finance. Your oceans of contributions this year have impacted our school programmes to some level of achievements.

“Today, our school Principal is proud of you all, you are our heroes in the battle of providing a sustainable and quality learning for our children. Remember that our children’s education is supposed to be a shared responsibility. ‘Education hem sam ting umi evri wan waka fo hem’.

“Let me take this time to acknowledge the government of Solomon Islands – through MEHRD for the continues support in one way or the other towards the teachers, school in terms of grants and financing the school with its projects.

“Also, to the Australia and New Zealand Governments, please convey our heartfelt gratitude to your office.

“To other private companies, the Tropical Glass Builders, sister schools, Solomon Islands National University, University of the South Pacific and other stakeholders, we salute you for standing with our school during these trying times. Please refer to the back of our program booklet for acknowledgement.” Maeohu said.