MPG eager to back Malaitans in the productive sector

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

PREMIER Daniel Suidani says the Malaita provincial government is keen to support and encourage Malaitans to venture into productive sector in the province.

In an interview with SunAuki, he said there are lots of talented Malaitans out there as well as many potential areas to explore and do business in the province.

Suidani said along that rationale, MPG has been supporting the Reach Consultancy – a Malaitan established group with little they could towards their cattle vaccination programme in the province.

Similarly, he said MPG has also supported Reef Solomon through a fisheries project at Malu’u provincial sub-centre.

Adding that MPG would also like to see cooperation from Malaitans to go into other areas or sectors of business to boost development in Malaita province.

Suidani said MPG like other provincial government are public institution that cannot run businesses only services, but they want to support Malaitans to venture into businesses in the province.

And MPG has been providing supports in what they could do under their capacity to support Malaitans into the productive sectors in the province, he said

Suidani said with that MPG would like to encourage Malaitans to come back and discover many areas of development to support the province.

He reiterated that MPG is eager to work with developments partners and even interested Malaitans to see the growth of productive sectors in Malaita province.

ENDs////////////////