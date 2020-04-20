Provincial schools set to resume classes

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO

ALL provincial schools are set to resume classes on 27th April on stages except for schools within the emergency zones in Guadalcanal, Noro, Munda, Choiseul and Shortland including Honiara.

This was announced by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) Dr. Franco Rodie in a talk back show on COVID19 update on Sunday 19th April at the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Cooperation (SIBC).

PS Rodie explains that only exam classes which are forms 3, 5, 6 and 7 from the provinces will resume classes on April 27, 2020.

He said all students from forms 1, 2, and 4 including Early Childhood Centres, primary classes 1-6 and Rural Training Centres (RTC) should remain at their respective homes and villages until further notice is issued by the MEHRD.

With this, he said the ministry will roll out an assessment to acquire information if there is a need to recall students studied in the remaining province these include, Honiara, Guadalcanal, Western province especially Noro, Munda and Shortland Islands and Choiseul bay in Choiseul province.

Meanwhile, PS Rodie advices Education Authorities, teachers, students and parent s to listen to the ministry’s radio program on SIBC for detailed information.

