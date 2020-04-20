Bilateral relationship with PRC progress despite of COVID-19

Advertise with Islandsun

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare was inspired that in a very short period of six month the bilateral relationship with People’s Republic of China not only developed but made invaluable progress despite the limitations caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He made this statement in his nationwide address on Friday.

He said it was only 6 months ago the Government had signed the Framework Agreement Establishing the Diplomatic Relations between Solomon Islands and the People’s Republic of China.

“I am inspired that in a very short period of 6 months, this relationship has not only developed, but made invaluable progress despite the limitations caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He said the Government of the Peoples Republic of China through its Honiara Embassy handed over three distinct partnership programs last week which included grant assistance towards hosting the 2023 Pacific Games combined with cash donations to support our COVID-19 response and Tropical Cyclone Harold rehabilitation.

“Fellow Solomon Islanders, The People’s Republic of China has also donated laboratory equipment and reagents, coronavirus test kits and personal protective equipment.

“Many of these equipment and PPEs will arrive in the country this week by air and by sea and others will continue to arrive in due course,” he said.

Support covers lab equipment, testing kits, Medical gloves, Personal Protective Equipment, various Masks, Medical, surgical and N95. Infrared thermometers and medical goggles.

He also extends his sincere appreciation to all other bilateral partners and donors including Australia and New Zealand who are continuously supporting the Government during this trying time.

