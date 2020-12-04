Prosecution told to amend PTC checklist

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

PRINCIPAL Magistrate Fatimah Taeburi has told prosecution to amend the current PTC checklist and file to the court by December 15.

This is in regards to the case against a 37-year-old man accused of stealing huge amounts of money from his employer in August this year.

Magistrate Taeburi said prosecution needs to clearly include the issues for trial in their PTC checklist.

Therefore, she adjourned the case to December 16 for an interim mention to sort those issues.

Ms Taeburi also said the trial date will be set by the presiding Magistrate DCM Ricky Iomea as he is the one presiding over the case.

This is the case of Ian Pias Walelabua who faces one count of Burglary in relation to an incident occurred on August 28 between 11.30pm and 12.30am when the victim and his wife were out from their residence at Henderson, Central Guadalcanal Province.

Police said the accused and other male entered into the complainant’s house by climbing the walling to enter inside the house and removed the security camera.

Police alleged it was when they were inside the house, they then removed a cash box that contain the amount of $300, 000SBD, $20,000AUD and $5,000 pounds.

It was also alleged that the defendant Walelabua before committing the offence did called another employee, who also works for the complainant to find out the couple’s movement on that night.

Police said the phone conversations were made by the accused was to check on the couple whether they were out of their residence.

Police also said the accused Walelabua worked as an electronic officer for the complainant.

The Public Solicitor’s Office is representing the accused in court.

