PM’s chief of staff citizenship hearing made

BY JENNIFER KKUSAPA

THE civil case hearing on the issue of citizenship in relation to the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Robson Djokovic was made yesterday at the High Court.

Wilson Rano who represents Djokovic filed a submission on behalf of his client to the court seeking declaration under section 20 subsection one and section 26 subsection one of the Solomon Island constitution.

Rano submitted that as an indigenous Solomon Islander, Djokovic’s citizenship is automatically in regard of whether he holds any other citizenship from any country.

Meanwhile the Attorney General on behalf of the Citizenship Commission argued that Djokovic lost his Solomon Islands citizenship as he currently holds an Australian passport.

The hearing was made yesterday and awaiting the court’s judgment on a later date.

High Court Judge Justice Harward Lawry presides over the case.

Meanwhile Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau also said during the press conference yesterday that the criminal case against Robson Djokovic relating to his citizenship and his registration to vote in the 2019 National General Election, will be stayed pending the outcome of his civil case at the High Court.

