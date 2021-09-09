Prosecution confirm investigation into case of Temotu Nende CDO complete

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE investigation into the case of the Constituency Development Officer for Temotu Nende has been completed and prosecution are prepared to serve disclosures to the defence lawyer.

Public Prosecutor Jonathan Auga confirmed that they have prepared full disclosures; since the accused, Philip Tuplo, has already engaged a lawyer to represent him in court, prosecution will provide the disclosures.

A lawyer from the Whitlam Togamae Law firm Steven Lalase confirmed their legal representation of the accused, therefore since they will be acting for the accused, they want disclosures and seek further time from the court.

Tuplo is facing one count of official corruption Contrary to Section 91(a) of the Penal Code.

This is for them to take instruction with their client for possible plea on the charge against Tuplo.

Meanwhile Principal Magistrate Leonard Chite adjourned the case to September 22 for possible plea.

Magistrate Chite also made directions for the prosecution to serve the disclosures to the defence before close of business yesterday.

Tuplo was arrested following allegation into the incident occurred way back in 2013, regarding payment of the housing material project for a community at Temotu Nende in 2013.

The accused was employed as CDO for Temotu Nende Constituency at the commission of the offence and is a native of Mebialo village in Santa Cruz, Temotu Province.