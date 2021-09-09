Djokovic’s case adjourned pending appeal

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE case of the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Robson Djokovic has again adjourned to October 6 pending his appeal before the Court of Appeal.

Djokovic’s case was mentioned before Deputy Chief Ricky Iomea yesterday and prosecution sought another 28-day adjournment awaiting the outcome of appeal, as the case before the Magistrate’s court will depend very much on the outcome of his appeal at the High Court.

His appearance in court was also excused.

Djokovic is facing three counts under the Electoral Act 2018 and the political party integrity act.

Police charged him with one count of obtaining registration by false pretense Contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code, count two Fraudulent Voting Contrary to Section 120 (c) of the Electoral Act 2018 and Prohibition of a non-citizen from membership of a Political Party Contrary to section 41 (1) of the Political Parties Integrity Act 2014.

Djokovic is alleged to be the holder of an Australian Passport, a member of ‘Our Party’ that has been registered under the Political Parties integrity Act, and a registered voter of South Choiseul Constituency in the 2019 National General Election (NGE).

Hellen Naqu of the Office of the Director Public Prosecution appears for the crown yesterday.