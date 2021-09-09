SMEC awarded water project

Advertise with Islandsun

SOLOMON Water has awarded a $16m contract to Australian based international consultants SMEC International Pty. Ltd. to implement the second phase of the wider Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Project (UWSSSP).

The second phase entailed a detailed engineering design project, which is funded by the Solomon Islands Government with its development partners the Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank (WB) and European Union (EU).

“Solomon Water’s vision is to provide safe water for a healthy nation and the detailed designs and studies that this contract will produce will advance us towards this vision,” CEO Ian Gooden said.

“Solomon Water welcomes SMEC on board and we look forward to the outcome of the project,” he added.

The second phase of the detailed engineering project covers six critical activities:

Implementation of an Asset Management System. A new five year action plan. Identification and design of large pipeline replacement programme to reduce non revenue water losses. Expansion of Solomon Water’s service in Honiara to areas currently unable to be supplied in the Noah Hill, Nine ridges and Mount Austen area . Identification and design of pipeline replacements for the wastewater collection system rehabilitation. Feasibility study and design of the proposed Choiseul Province township water and waste water system.

The project will run for seventeen months and is due to commence shortly.

