Premiers acknowledge host province for hospitality

BY BEN BILUA

PROVINCIAL Leaders who attended the recent Premiers Workshop at Gizo have acknowledged the Premier and people of Western Province for their hospitality.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders, Premier of Guadalcanal, Francis Sade said the week-long meeting has been very successful that led to the successful signing of the communique.

He acknowledged Prime Ministers’ Office for bringing provincial premiers together to be part of the meeting.

Sade also acknowledges the Ministry of Provincial Government, the staff, and other government officials for facilitating the workshop.

He said Provincial Premiers will always stand together to support the national government’s policies and strategies going forward.

On the same note, Sade acknowledged the Premier of Western Province as well as the people of Western Province for their support towards hosting the important meeting.

“On behalf of the Premiers and all the delegation, we thank you for the hospitality, ” he said.