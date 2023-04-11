5 independent candidates for West Kwara’ae by-election

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

ABOUT five independent candidates have submitted their nomination papers to contest the West Kwara’ae by election in Malaita Province on May 24, 2023.

This came after Governor General Sir David Vunagi appointed the date of election on March 28.

Th commences the 56 days’ timeline leading up to the election day.

Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) Operation Team Leader, Joy Manu told media last Thursday the last day of delivery of nomination paper is on April 12.

She said checking of validity and last day of withdrawal is on April 14.

“It closes at 4pm. By 5pm, we have ballot paper draw at Buma station.

“The final notice from Returning Officer along with candidates’ details and nominators details with final voters list for the polling stations will be pinned up at all 29 polling stations for West Kwara’ae,” she said.

Further to that, Manu said they have 29 polling stations and one pre-polling station to take the number of polling stations to 30 for counting.

She said currently the Assistant Returning Officer is doing awareness in communities in West Kwara’ae.

“They received more than 300 applications of Polling Officers at the close of applications last week.

“After shortlisting and have final lists of Polling officers, we have 155 Polling Officers working at the Polling Stations,” she said.

Furthermore, Manu said they also piloting one extra Polling Officer for West Kwara’ae.

“We are trying out for extra officer to help out on ballot paper issuer, assign Presiding Officer,” she added.

Moreover, Manu said counting starts after retrieval of kits of ballot boxes on 25th May.

She said it will still be batch counting that going to take more than a day.

Then, they will have the Transmission of result and gazette.

Manu said the Returning Officer has provisional of declaration of result at count centre, and office to give out final summary of counts for gazetting.

Pearson Simi is the RO for the West Kwara’ae by election.

The seat was left vacant following the death of three term Member of Parliament, Sam Iduri on January 23.

About 8,571 votes have been casted during National General in West Kwara’ae in 2019.

From the total votes casted, there were 13 rejected votes.