Electoral Act expands Commission’s mandate to deliver the synchronised elections in 2024

By EDDIE OSIFELO

THE Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) is increasing its manpower and to expand office spaces to deliver the synchronised elections on April 17, 2024.

The synchronised elections will see SIEC holding elections for all provinces except Western Province and Choiseul Province, Honiara City Council and the National General Election on the same date.

SIEC Chief Electoral Officer, Jasper Highwood Anisi told media last Thursday the Electoral Act 2018 has extended Electoral Commission mandates to look after conduct of election for all election in the country.

Anisi said this has impacted SIEC in terms of capacity and physical spaces to be fully executive its functions.

He said since last year, 2022, Electoral Commission has constantly increased its manpower and has last filled the position of the new CEO along with others being filed including a new legal office, new Principal IT officer, Deputy CEO, and Corporate Service Manager.

“The Office is expected to grow waiting for appointment of 6 new positions.

“More temporary positions will be recruited mid-April this year for the upcoming voter registration,” he said.

Further to that, Anisi added to the pool of election workers SIEC is also getting on board short term position for few technical support positions such as website administrator and graphic designers, causal labourers when needed when it comes to sorting and packing voter registration and election materials.

“SIEC has also received technical support from international expertise.

“There are four advisors who sit in the office at the moment,” he said.

Furthermore, Anisi said three technical consultants supported by UNDP SECSIP and another by AusAid.

He said they are also receiving technical support from IFES, Australia Electoral Commission, and NZ Electoral Commission and are expecting more through supports from European Union and Government of Australia and New Zealand.

Moreover, Anisi said the Office is planning to expand the office premises by relocating some of the work departments within the office to new office space.

“It is also looking at procuring new and much bigger space to accommodate all the election materials for the synchronised election,” he added.

In addition, Anis said SIEC is building its network in stakeholder engagement.

“It has and will continue to work with stakeholders, establish committees and build networks with relevant stakeholders for efficiency and maximising and sharing of resources for the purposes of delivering the 2024 synchronised national general election,” he added.