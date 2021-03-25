Premier Maka’a beats move to oust his gov’t

BY ALFRED PAGEPITU

MAKIRA-ULAWA Premier Julian Maka’a Tuesday survived a no-confidence motion members of the non-executive bench tabled against him.

This was after mover Jackson Sunaone withdrew the motion after debate.

Mr Sunaone had accused the Maka’a Government, which came into power last year, of non-performance.

But he failed to get the numbers needed to oust Maka’a, a former Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation (SIBC) broadcaster.

Media stringer George Atkin told the Island Sun yesterday from provincial capital Kirakira that Sunaone was only able to secure the support of nine of the 20 members of the Provincial Assembly.

“After introducing the motion in the chamber and debating it, he decided in the end to withdraw it,” Atkin said.

“His decision was based on the fact that he only got the support of nine Assembly members,” he added.

Atkin said five members of the non-executive contributed to the debate.

Premier Maka’a and another member of his executive responded to the allegations raised, Atkin said.

“After a thorough and matured debate Sunaone decided to withdraw the motion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Central Province Premier Stanley Manetiva will defend his position in the Provincial Assembly when a no confidence motion is tabled against him today.

Non-executive member Polycarp Galaigu of Ward-8 will move the motion.