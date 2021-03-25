West border SI’s weakest link: PM

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

The western border is now labeled as the country’s weakest link in its protective chain, says Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

Sogavare echoed this yesterday at the vaccination official launch and rollout.

“Our western border is now the weakest link in our protective chain. However, our communities are getting better prepared to protect themselves. The rollout of vaccination at the emergency zone and in Malaita Outer Islands will add greater confidence in our ability to prevent the entry of the virus through the western border”.

“I thank all the communities along the western border emergency zone for stepping up to help protect our country,” he said.

Sogavare said the country’s surveillance capability has also stepped and picked up the reactivated case from one of the village communities.

“Our response to the reactivation was exemplary. We were able to deduce the risk-level and avoided a lock-down,” he said.

Sogavare said 17,000 doses of AstraZeneca are scheduled for deployment to the emergency zone along the western border.

“Vaccinating people from 18 years and above in the emergency zone is a key priority of government given the rapidly unfolding covid-19 situation in Bougainville,” he said.