Emergency zone jab roll-out in 2 weeks

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

VACCINATION deploymentto the emergency zone along the western border will take place within two weeks.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

“We anticipate rolling out the vaccination programme in the emergency zone within two weeks,” said Sogavare.

He said 17,000 doses of AstraZeneca are scheduled for deployment to the emergency zone along the western border.

He said vaccinating people from 18 years and above in the emergency zone is a key priority of government given the rapidly unfolding covid-19 situation in Bougainville

“The rollout of vaccination at the emergency zone and in Malaita Outer Islands will add greater confidence in our ability to prevent the entry of the virus through the western border.”

“I thank all the communities along the western border emergency zone for stepping up to help protect our country,” said Sogavare.

He adds by paying tribute to all vaccination teams in the country.

“Thank you for your dedication to keep our country safe. The Ministry of health aims to complete the 7,000 vaccinations in Honiara as soon as possible to ensure we can mobilise to the western border to commence the rollout there soon,” said Sogavare.