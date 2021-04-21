Premier condemns Mamara incident.

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

GUADALCANAL Premier Francis Sade has condemned the recent damage incident at the Metropolis Development site at Mamara.

He said the armed group of men should not take the law into their own hands by entering the site and do what they wanted to do.

He said there are avenues to sort their grievances as resorting to violence is not a way forward, and there were allegations that some police officers were involved, which is not a good thing to do.

“Police officers are people who should mediate and inform the people about the rule of law, they must always abide by their code of conducts under their act.

“And for them to involve inside such practice does not speak well of the organisation,” Premier Sade said.

Sade said from some rumours the incident escalated as a result of harassment on some local young ladies who are working for the company by foreigners.

He said if such rumours are true the national Government and the company must be more responsible to avoid such from occurring in the future.

“There should be some orientation done before foreigners come inside our country, because we have our customs and culture in place and any foreigner coming in must always respect that.

“I totally condemned such acts by foreigners if the rumours are true, but I will call the director of the company to discuss those issues with him,” Sade said.