Bangladeshi man on rape charge out on $5000 bail

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A Bangladeshi man facing rape charge has been released on bail.

Principal Magistrate Felix Hollison released the Bangladesh national on bail yesterday following application by defence lawyer Hubert Fugui on Monday.

Mr Hollison ordered that the man be released on a cash bail of $5000 with other strict bail conditions.

Meanwhile three additional charges have also been filed yesterday by prosecution on the accused.

The additional charges are one count of indecent act, one count of criminal trespass and one count of intimidation.

Therefore, the Bangladesh national is now facing four charges, as the first charge is the charge of rape committed on a child under the age of 15.

The Bangladeshi man is accused of raping a girl 11-year-old at the Lungga area.

According to Police the case was reported to the Henderson police station last week by the mother of the victim.

Police said the victim’s mother called in at Henderson Police Station and reported that her daughter was raped by a Bangladesh national in his bedroom weeks ago.

The mother said she only knew of the incident when she heard stories from other girls about what happened to her, it was at that time the mother asked her daughter and confirmed that the accused has been doing sexual action on her about a week ago but she was afraid to tell anyone about it.