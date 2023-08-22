Police yet to arrest man under warrant

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ROMINAH FAKA

Police are yet to arrest a man charged with sexual intercourse with an underage.

A warrant of arrest was issued on the accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, during the previous hearing, and yesterday court was told that the accused was at his home village in the Shortlands.

Yesterday Deputy Chief Magistrate Ricky Iomea told Prosecution there must be some network coverage to contact the officer at Shortland for update on the execution of the warrant of arrest on the defendant.

Prosecution told court that according to Harapa police officers they are waiting for the Kulitalai police officers to respond, as they are closer to the defendant’s home.

DCM Iomea urged prosecution to ensure that the warrant of arrest is executed as soon as possible to have the case moving forward.

Court adjourned the matter to August 24.

Police alleged on May 22, 2022 at Vara Creek, Central Honiara the accused had sexual intercourse with a girl who was 10 years old at the time.

The matter was reported to police on October 21, 2022 and the defendant was arrested and charged. Public Prosecution appears for the Crown.