Japan to discharge ALPS treated water into Pacific ocean following IAEA safety review

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

By EDDIE OSIFELO

THE Japanese government is preparing to release treated water from the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) into the Pacific Ocean, following a comprehensive safety review conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the ALPS Treated Water at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in July of this year.

His Excellency Miwa Yoshiaki, the Japanese Ambassador to Solomon Islands, announced the upcoming discharge in a media briefing yesterday.

Ambassador Yoshiaki emphasized that the decision to release the treated water into the ocean adheres to international safety standards and anticipates negligible radiation effects on both humans and the environment.

“We have engaged with Pacific Islands for an extended period, discussing the matter with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat. We’ve shared our thoughts on this issue with your government through bilateral and multilateral channels. For instance, when our Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi visited in March, he detailed this plan to Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Foreign Affairs Minister Jeremiah Manele,” Ambassador Yoshiaki stated.

He underscored the importance of transparency and openness due to the gravity of the issue.

“Monitoring will play a pivotal role as the discharge commences, with close attention given to the presence of radioactivity in ocean water. If any unexpected findings indicating environmental risk emerge, the discharge will be halted promptly. Moreover, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will oversee the monitoring process.

“We will share all information on the monitoring, as it is crucial for us to understand Solomon Islands’ concerns, given the significance of the ocean to their way of life. We are a maritime country ourselves and comprehend the paramount importance of the sea,” Ambassador Yoshiaki assured.

He acknowledged the shared history of nuclear testing’s impact on Pacific nations, referring to the nuclear weapon tests conducted by France in French Polynesia and China’s atomic test in Hongyanhe NPS.

Drawing upon Japan’s own experiences and memories from the past, he expressed solidarity with the concerns of affected nations.

The discharge of the ALPS-treated water reflects Japan’s commitment to ensuring both safety and transparency, with collaborative international oversight in place to address any potential concerns that may arise as the process unfolds.