Police probe Boneghe theft incident

POLICE are investing a case of theft committed on a foreign national at the Boneghe beach, West Guadalcanal, on July 11.

Initial reports said the victim went to Boneghe beach for scuba diving.

She parked her vehicle at the beach and went diving. Upon returning to her vehicle, she discovered it was open and her money missing.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal Province, Superintendent Edwin Sevoa said the matter was reported to the Henderson police station and an investigation was carried out.

PPC Sevoa said Police have recorded several incidents which happened at the Boneghe beach already.

“I call on citizens and foreigners to take extra care when going out for a dive or picnic on the beaches,” Sevoa said.

“Have someone look after your properties before you go swimming or diving in the sea to avoid such incidents,” he added.

“Investigations into this matter is continuing.

“I appeal to members of the communities at Boneghe who may have any information about the incident to come forward and report it to the police.

“Please assist our investigators to get those responsible to face justice,” Sevoa said.