No fund to bring witnesses, rape trial vacated

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) yesterday applied to the High Court to vacate the hearing into the case of a man charged with rape.

This was because the DPP and the police did not have the funds to transport witnesses to Honiara for the hearing.

“We are waiting on the Ministry of Finance to release funds do our court mandates, unfortunately we are not able to proceed with the trial and my application is to vacate this trial either later this year or next year,” Director of Public Prosecution Rachael Olutimayin said.

She added both her office and the police do not have the funds to bring the witnesses over to Honiara.

Olutimayin told the court since the trial is to be vacated, they have no issues with the accused being out on bail while waiting for his trial.

Defence lawyer Ben Alasia said that he does not have any issues with the application.

Justice Maelyn Bird then adjourned the case to August 20 for mention and released the accused on bail on conditional bail.

The rape incident occurred in March 2017 at Tanagai, west of Honiara.