Prosecutor yet to get photo album for case

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

PROSECUTION is yet to obtain the photo album from the Forensic department regarding s murder incident that occurred in February 2020.

Public prosecutor Margaret Suifa’asia told the court that all other disclosures were already obtained and served to the defence lawyer.

However, she said only the photo album is still outstanding.

Suifa’asia said that they have contacted the Forensic officer about the photo album but will continue follow-up on that outstanding document.

Meanwhile, she said pre-trial document have been filed to the defence.

This is the case of a woman alleged to have cause the death of her partner at the Island Nightclub in Henderson area, East of Honiara, February last year.

The 33-year-old accused Janet Savugi is charged with one count of murder.

Prosecution alleged that she was not happy with her partner when she saw him talking to another female.

Due to her disagreement, she allegedly punched the deceased on his right and as result of that punch the deceased fell back onto the floor unconscious.

The deceased was assisted by the Island nightclub securities and then was transported to his home after he regained his consciousness.

Following the incident, it was alleged the deceased felt unwell.

On February 17 the deceased was rushed to the National Referral Hospital but died later.