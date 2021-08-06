Police get caps from Aust and NZ

Spread the love









Police have received new caps from programmes under Australia and New Zealand.

The Australian Solomon Island Police Development Programme (SIPDP) and New Zealand Solomon Police Support Programme (SIPSP) says they are proud to unite to support and provide this small but sentimental gift of Police caps to the graduating Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) recruits at the Rove police Headquarters yesterday.

Commanders Paul Osborne and Mike Cook were pleased to see such a fine group of men and women graduating as RSIPF Police officers, stating that the graduation of a Police recruit is always a special occasion that will remain a treasured memory for life and this small token will add the finishing touch to what will be a memorable day for those graduating RSIPF officers and their families.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says, “I want to thank the Australian SIPDP and New Zealand SIPSP programmes for the gift of these items. Recruits will wear these new hats during their duties on various stations when they leave the police academy. This is a sign of a good relationship that we are happy and proud of it.

“The cap is part of the police uniforms that police issued to you. Keep it well and wear it when you are on duty. Be proud of it when you wear your cap with the sky blue police uniform.”

–POLICE MEDIA