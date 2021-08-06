Fiulaua to grace ward 29 Malaita Day celebration

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

Member of parliament for Central Kwara’ae is set to be the guest of honour for Malaita ward 29’s Second Appointed Day celebrations.

Ward Development Committee (WDC) for ward 29 under Central Kwara’ae constituency, in a meeting this week agreed on the proposal and also agreed that ward 29 celebration of the provincial day will happen at Laulana.

The official celebration will happen on Monday, August 16 with speeches from some important people and guest of honour Jackson Fiulaua.

After the official segment of the celebration programme, a nine-a-side soccer competition will be carried out to entertain everyone for the day.

The committee agreed on eight teams from the four zones within ward 29 to take part in the competition.

The teams will be the top two teams from each of the four zones’ soccer competition.

There will also be other activities during the day and communities in ward 29 are asked to be part of this important celebration to mark the province’s 38th Second Appointed Day.

Chairlady of ward 29 WDC, Ms Rose Kala who chaired the meeting thanked her colleague committee members and looks forward for a successful celebration.