Falling log kills two in Makira

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

TWO men have lost their lives at a logging operation in the Weathercoast of Makira.

Initial reports say the men, who were employees, lost their lives after a log fell on them. Police are investigating the incident, which occurred on July 30.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said Police in Makira attended to the report and confirmed the two male employees died from an accident of fallen logs from an excavator a foreign national was using to lift logs.

Mangau said the two men were having their rest when the incident occurred.

Mangau said according to reports gathered by Makira police, the two tried to escape the accident unfortunately they did make it.

Mangau reiterated his call for safety in logging companies as there are accidents of such which have occurred in the past.

He said that logging companies must make sure safety must be a priority in their working environment.

Police are currently investigating the incident and call on eye-witnesses and people around that area to support police in their investigation.

ENDS//