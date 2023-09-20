Police confident to deal with any emerging threats prior and during PG 2023

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Royal Solomon Island Police is confident to deal with any emerging threat prior to and during the upcoming Pacific Games in November 2023 that will be hosted in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

That is according to Police Commissioner Mostin Mangau.

Mangau said dealing with ongoing threats is part of the Police normal operations and responsibility.

“We faced ongoing threats but that is part of our normal operation. It our responsibility or police responsibility to deal with any threats that comes up.

“We are well prepared to provide security during the Pacific Games. We are ready to deal with any threats and situation that will come up,” he said.

Mangau said RSIPF is anticipating a lot of people that will come into the country as well as Solomon Islanders that will be flying into Honiara from Provinces.

“We have an operational plan for the upcoming Pacific Games. This plan will be carried out by our Police and with the support of our security partners as well. It will be implemented in 4 phases. Our enforcement will kick off as of next month.

“There will be an influx of people and we understand that it will put a lot of pressure on our security, but we will ensure lives and properties will be protected,” he said.

Mangau said a good number of officers will be well equipped for the PG 2023.

“At the moment we improving our capacity and upgrading our capabilities as well, so we are working towards upgrading our capabilities to support our operations. We are on own track.

“We will also be liaising closely with the Games Organising committee in terms of security measures and plans to ensure the games venues are safe for our athletes,” he said.

Premier for Guadalcanal Provincial Government Frances Sade said his office is aware that there are some threats and it is not a good thing for people to do that.

“The upcoming Pacific Games 2023 in November would be an important event for the country. I would say that the threats are coming from very desperate ungrateful people. I don’t think it represents the people of this country but personal interests. Maybe some people who are not happy with the government are the ones making these threats.

“To me threat is not good for us and not good for the games. I would like to call upon our people across the country especially Honiara, Guadalcanal and Malaita not disturb the games,” Sade said.

He said the PG 2023 will promote unity in diversity and provide a platform for economic opportunities for Solomon Islanders.

“My advice to our good people is to capture the opportunity that the games will bring. This event will promote the unity of the Pacific through sports and also the unity of this country through sports. Please come out and support our athletes so that we can achieve our target goals.

“I want our good people to think positive about this event. I condemned any threat coming from any group that will disrupt the games. If you have any issues with the government, there are right channels to address the issues. Do not use the social media to mislead and create fear for our citizens.

“I ‘am sure police are taking the lead on dealing with these threats,” Sade said.

He said his office is still waiting for orders from the Guadalcanal Police Commander and the National government before beefing up their security preparation towards the upcoming Pacific Games 2023.

According to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) media release eight suspects were arrested for planning to destroy key infrastructures in Honiara to prevent the Games from taking place.

“Police brought in the suspects for questioning and few suspects have been remanded whilst others are released on strict bail conditions,” the RSIPF statement said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) National Security and Operation support Ian Vaevaso said the suspects are allegedly planning to sabotage or destroy some of the government national projects and critical infrastructures in Honiara.

Vaevaso said planning of such activities is a serious crime under Solomon Islands law and police will not tolerate such attitude.

“Police is still investigating this matter and will not be able to provide further details as it will compromise the investigation,” he said.

Vaevaso assured the general public and business houses to continue with their normal business.