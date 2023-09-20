Intending candidates and MPs must think safety of people

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

SUPERVISING PPC Malaita, Lesley Kili appeals to intending candidates and current MPs to cautious on safety of people when transporting them to the province for the current voter’s registration.

The call was made following experience that public transports continued to overload people coming from Honiara to Auki to various wards and constituencies in the province.

He said the provincial police have begun an operation, which will last until the objection and omission process of the registration and overloading of public transport is one of their main focuses.

Kili said awareness continue to provide to drivers and vehicle owners in Auki to be mindful on overloading and traffic law at large.

“I also want to issue a warning to all intending candidates and current MPs in Malaita to take extra care for people they bring from Honiara to the province for the registration.

“Safety of the people is important and police will not tolerate whosoever may want to go beyond traffic law especially on overloading as experienced.

“The operation is currently active and part of it, we will continue to provide awareness in Auki continue remind drivers and truck owners on the area.

“This is so that we work together to avoid accident that will only create problems for our people and ourselves,” he said.

Kili reiterated his call to intending candidates, current MPs, owners and drivers of public transport to take up responsibility and control their people and vehicles.