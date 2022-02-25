Pfizer and booster jabs in Malaita soon

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

MALAITA Provincial Health Authority through its Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) is preparing for the coming roll-out of Pfizer and booster vaccines in the province.

Chairman of EOC Malaita, Dr Rex Maukera told this paper in an interview yesterday that an online training in preparation for the roll-out is currently happening in Auki.

He said the training is to prepare and capacitate staffs with necessary knowledge to facilitate the roll-out of the vaccines in the province.

Maukera said the vaccines are in Honiara and will be brought over soon to Auki for administering.

He appealed to parents who have children aged 12-17yrs and antenatal or pregnant mothers to prepare them for the Pfizer vaccine.

Maukera said the booster jab will be for those who completed their two jabs.

He said the roll-out of Pfizer and booster vaccines will protect vulnerable age groups and support the covid-19 campaign in the province.

Maukera said they will announce to people when to begin the roll-out as long as they receive the vaccines from Honiara.