People warned to ensure safety first

BY NED GAGAHE

People are warned to take extra actions to ensure safety in light of the intense weather conditions currently experienced in the country.

Director of Solomon Islands Meteorology Services David Hiriasia issued the warning in a statement yesterday following announcement by the National Disaster Operations Committee to activate the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) to a level one activation (stand-by mode) and Temotu Provincial Emergency Operation Centre (TP PEOC) on level two full-on activation on 27th February.

Mr. Hiriasia said the weather system will cover most of the Islands of Solomon Islands in the coming days as the system intensifies.

“The impact of such system may cause widespread impact on people, livelihood and properties.

“Therefore, people are urge to take extra actions to ensure their family, communities and properties are safe and secured.” Hiriasia said.

Meanwhile in a statement NEOC had encouraged people to take precaution when travelling on land and sea as the weather may be aggressive to parts of our country in the next few days.

“People are encouraged to call 933, 955, 977 for weather and safety advice.” NEOC said.