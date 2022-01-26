People from virus-free provinces urged to get vaccinated

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

PEOPLE residing in provinces that are free from COVID-19 are urged to quickly move to their nearest vaccination centers and get vaccinated and not wait for the virus.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr. Culwick Togaman made this call yesterday.

“I am strongly calling on all other provinces that are still COVID-19 free to move to their nearest vaccination sites and centers to get vaccinated”.

“Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Sinopahrm vaccines are available for you, therefore do not wait for the virus to reach your province do it now,” Togamana said.

In addition, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services office states that the Honiara vaccination rollout program has commenced community vaccination rollout during this lock down.

The ministry advised that those who will be vaccinated wear face masks, maintain social distancing, and also frequently wash their hands when queuing for their vaccine dose.