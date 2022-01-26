Police roadblock at Noro/Munda road

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

OFFICERS from the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force at Noro and Munda have erected a roadblock on the road connecting the two sub-centers.

Report reaching Island Sun Gizo office states the roadblock is purposely to restrict people’s movement between the two places.

Munda and Noro have been identified by the Western Provincial Disaster Operation Committee (WPDOC) as high-risk areas.

This follows a passenger who arrived at Noro earlier this month after coming into close contact with the first patient who was found positive after returning from the Malaita Outer Islands.

Furthermore, Munda become a high-risk zone following the recent announcement by the Prime Minister saying the crews of a ship that tested positive prior to having close contact with friends at Munda.

In a meeting this week, Chairperson of WPDOC, Jeffrey Wickham said community lockdown is important to restrict people’s movement.

“This virus can move when people move, so it is important to limit our movement,” he said.