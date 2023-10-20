Advertise with Islandsun

Former police and correctional service members demand settlement of long-standing claims

BY EDDIE OSIFELO

Members of the former Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Association are urging the government to address their protracted outstanding claims, which stem from their active service during the ethnic conflict from 1998 to 2000.

With over 2,000 members in the RSIPF/CSSI Association, some of whom have unfortunately passed away, the demand for resolution has reached a critical juncture.

Frank Elli Siliako, a spokesperson for the members, expressed the frustration of members who have been awaiting their rightful claims for more than two decades.

“It is frustrating to see the Government prioritize contracts and the preparation of the Pacific Games while our issues remain unaddressed,” Siliako stated.

He called upon the association’s Executive Committee to hold a meeting at the Police Club this Saturday to update members on the progress of their demand.

Siliako emphasised that further delays in resolving the matter could force members to explore alternative courses of action.

“We are still formulating a plan for our next steps. While we consider various options, we are not contemplating threats at this time,” he noted.

The initial claim of the former disciplined force stands at $300,000 per officer, according to Siliako.

However, Alick Bonuga, Chairman of the RSIPF/CSSI Association, revealed that this figure is open to negotiation.

Bonuga explained that the association’s committee has already engaged with the Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace, and Ecclesiastical Affairs, excluding the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC).

Despite an appointment made with OPMC a month ago, they are yet to receive a response.

“We await OPMC’s response, and once we have met with them, we will convene another meeting with our members to update them on the progress,” Bonuga assured.

The committee, headed by Bonuga, remains willing and available to meet with their members this Saturday to discuss the ongoing efforts to settle their outstanding claims.