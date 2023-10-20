Court moves case of woman with 17 charges

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ROMINAH FAKA

Court has moved the case of a woman facing 17 counts of false pretence to a later date.

This was to allow prosecution time to sort out the charges before the defendant can take her plea.

Loana Sisifiu is alleged to have racked up these charges between January and April this year in Honiara, where she allegedly lied to two different women and obtained over $20,000 from them.

Prosecution alleged she obtained the money from the two women whom she collected in various amounts on different dates for airfares to travel to Australia, visa and for train fares in Australia.

One of the complainants also claimed the accused gave her a fake plane ticket as well.

The two complainants lodged their complaints to the police after the defendant promised to help them to obtain their airfares and visas but did not.

DPP appears for the Crown and PSO appears for the Defendant.