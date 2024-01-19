Part-heard case against 2 cops returns to court Feb 12

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ROMINAH FAKA

The part-heard case against two police officers accused of assaulting a 17-year-old male at the Central Police station Watch-house has been moved for February 12 for interim mention.

Lawrence Moli and John Tautai were charged each with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges and a trial was conducted last year.

Prosecution had completed its case last year and it is now the defence’s turn.

The lawyer for both defendants told the court she will only call the two defendants to testify by telling the court their side of the story.

Defence also told court that it did not have any issue with the part-heard trial resuming on March 11 this year.

Court directed that for the interim mention of February 12, both defendants are excused from attending, however, they are required to attend the second interim mention which is set for March 7.

Bail for both defendants was extended.

Prosecution alleged that officers Moli and Tautai assaulted a 17-year-old boy at the Central Police Station, Watch House on the Christmas Eve of 2020.

The complainant had been brought to the police station by his father, who was also a police officer, because the complainant was drunk and had caused nuisance at their residence.

Public Prosecution office appears for the Crown and Public Solicitor Officer appears for the defendants.