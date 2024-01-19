Case against men accused of planning terror acts to return in court Feb 29

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ROMINAH FAKA

The case of two men accused of conspiring to commit acts of terrorism has been adjourned for February 29 for interim mention.

John Damusi and Moses Su’u are charged each with one count of conspiracy to commit felony, namely arson, contrary to section 383 and 319 of the Penal Code.

They are being accused of having planned to damage key infrastructures in Honiara.

Prosecution informed court yesterday both defendants were excused from appearing in court and their bail was extended.

Prosecution and defence also informed court that they have no issues with the trial date being set for April 8.

Both defendants are represented by PSO lawyers and the defence counsel for defendant Damusi told the court he will reallocate the file to another PSO lawyer.

Principal Magistrate Fatimah Taeburi instructed that the reallocation must be done quickly before the trial commences.

Police alleged that Damusi and Su’u participated in a scheme aimed at causing damage to various government national projects and critical infrastructure within Honiara.

Police say between March 17 and May 6, 2023, at Hammock Beach, North West Guadalcanal Damusi and Su’u conspired with others to commit a felony, namely arson.

The matter was reported to the police and both accused were arrested and dealt with accordingly.

DPP appears for the Crown and PSO appears for Accused Damusi and Su’u.