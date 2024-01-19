Warrant of arrest for couple accused of indecent act

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ROMINAH FAKA

A warrant of arrest has been issued for a couple accused of indecent act after they failed to attend two of their court hearings.

The husband is facing two counts of indecent act and the wife is facing one count of indecent act.

The matter was called in the Honiara Magistrate Court yesterday before Principal Magistrate Fatimah Taeburi but both accused were not present.

Defence told court she had received all disclosures from prosecution and that both of her clients were ready for plea.

Court adjourned the case for January 31 for review of the warrant.

It is alleged the victims are sisters who were aged 13 and 15 during the time the incident, which was on April 16 last year, in Honiara.

Allegations say the husband showed his private parts to the two complainants at their residence. The wife had reportedly encouraged her husband to commit this act.

Public Solicitor Office represents the Defendants and Office of Public Prosecution appears for the Crown.