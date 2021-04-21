‘Parliament road’ a failed project: Maelanga

By EDDIE OSIFELO
MINISTER of Infrastructure Development Manasseh Maelanga has confirmed the abandoned road development from the Girl Guide area up to the western precinct of Parliament was a ‘failed’ project.
Maelanga confirmed this in Parliament during the discussion on the development projects around Parliament in the Committee of Supply yesterday.
He said a company owned by the current Premier of Malaita Province; Daniel Suidani cleared the road up to Parliament.
MID has given the project to Suidani’s company to construct the road to help Members arrive at Parliament in time due to the ongoing traffic jam on the main road.
Members of Parliament are still to use the road until today as MID has halted the road development.
However, former Prime Minister and MP for Small Malaita, Rick Hou said it is good that the road is closed because when it was in operation, he had struggled to drive up the road.
Hou, also Chairman of House Committee, said people looking after the road told him to go down the road and reverse up.
“I actually reversed up the hill and just reached the middle and decided to drive down,” he added.
Hou said at one time he was advised to reverse his vehicle up the hill but it abruptly stopped on the middle of the hill.
Speaker of Parliament, Patterson Oti said discussion is ongoing.
He said an approach is made to one donor to respond to the requirement of the road to serve purposes of Parliament avoiding congestion when Members come to work.
Why it’s a failed project? Not good.
THE DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER WOULD HAVE DONE A BETTER JOB SHOULD HE GETS HIS FACTS RIGHT ABOUT THE PARLIAMENT WESTSIDE PRECINCTS ROAD CONSTRUCTION
The DPM should check with his colleague Minister for Justice and Legal Affairs and the former Clerk to Parliament Hon Clezy Rore on who owns the company that was contracted to build the Parliament Westside precincts road.
The participation of Mr Suidani before he became the premier was not under his BLK company as seemed to be what the DPM is saying. But rather Suidani was hired as an individual to help manage the construction. Suidani however left after knowing that the contractor has not lived up to his promise. It looks like the DPM is using this situation to score political points. Sadly the DPM should check his facts before sharing such ill-informed information in parliament. For a minister of the crown to provide unsubstantiated information in parliament is unbecoming of an honorable.
Similarly using parliamentary privilege to incriminate a citizen by providing half-truth information to parliament should not be entertained by parliament. The National Parliament of Solomon Islands should not be used by elected people like the Deputy Prime Minister to inaccurately describe someone who does not have the same privilege in parliament to answer him on the matter. This is very dishonourable and the honourable house of parliament should be mindful of such behaviours by elected members of parliament.
What a waste of time and money !!!