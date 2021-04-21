Budget passed

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

PARLIAMENT has passed the $4 billion budget without amendments after four days of scrutiny in the Committee of Supply.

Both sides of the house have met until after 7pm on Monday to complete the scrutiny of the $2.7 billion recurrent budget for the 24 ministries and four constitutional offices.

They completed the scrutiny of the budget support expenditures for eight ministries and development expenditures for all 24 ministries continues yesterday.

About $938 million is allocated under the Development Budget for projects.

While $258.5 million is allocated under Budget Support Expenditures.

The budget supports are money provided by donors to the eight ministries to spend this year.

Minister of Finance and Treasury, Harry Kuma has also made correction to the Bill before it is sent to Governor General for ascending.

Parliament resumes at 9.30am today.