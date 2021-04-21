Suidani slams moves to extend life of parl

Advertise with Islandsun

MALAITA Premier Daniel Suidani has cautioned the national government on its intention to extend the life of the current parliament from four to five years.

As has been shared on the local social media the Prime Minister has presented a Cabinet paper not long ago seeking for the extension of the life of the current parliament from 4 to 5 years and the Cabinet have agreed on the proposal.

But Suidani said that he sees no reasonable reasons why the life of the current parliament has to be extended.

He said that the reasons stated in the Cabinet paper as shared on social media have no fundamental groundings to necessitate an amendment to an important aspect of our Constitution and the governance of the country.

“The reasons and obligations stated by the PM can still be dealt with within the 4 years period of the life of this parliament,” Suidani said.

“Things like the implementation of the TRC report and the Federal Government System are matters that have been around for some time,” he added.

“Should the government be serious about these matters it should have addressed them a long time ago.

“In any case, there is the principle of government continuity and that such fundamental matters would take more than one political government to implement.”

Suidani said that he is very doubtful that this issue is even part of the much-promoted DCGA policy redirection.

“The way this whole thing is put together is no different from how DCGA has handled the diplomatic switch policy.

“It started from nowhere but ended up occupying much of the government’s time.

“Let’s not keep on repeating unpopular decisions because our people are fed up with this kind of decision-making.”

Suidani encourages the government to implement its policy redirection rather than engaging in something that benefits no one.

“There are so many dislocations in the development of this country and the government should concentrate on addressing these development issues rather than making an amendment that will benefit no one but the political leaders.”