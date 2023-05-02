Constituency office cannot address all requests due to fund: Manele

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

MEMBER of Parliament for Hograno Katova Kia Havulei Constituency and Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Jeremiah Manele has admitted on the floor of Parliament that it was not possible to address all projects due to funding limitation.

Minister Manele said projects and requests submitted to the Constituency office, will not be addressed as expected due to limited funding.

“I want to address my people that it is not possible to address all the requests submitted to the constituency office, even 8, 12 or 16 years is not enough as we have a lot of people”, Manele said.

He said population increases every year and new people join the queue of list of every year and also the level of funding does not correspond to the increasing number of requests of needs and of wants of the people.

However, he assured his people that he will continue to do his best to serve his people and continue with the positive change they have started eight years ago.