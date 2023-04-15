One active covid-19 case detected

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

RECENT samples collected shows one active case of covid-19 been detected in the first week of April.

This is according to the Secretary to Prime Minister Dr Jimmie Rodgers in a press conference yesterday.

“Based on recent testing of 26 samples in the first week of April there is one positive case of COVID-19 and the Ministry is stepping up testing across sentinel sites for a more accurate picture of the viruses in circulation,” Rodgers said.

He said testing have highlighted earlier that Human Rhinovirus/Enterovirus as the predominant virus for the first week of April.

“We will provide more information once results from ongoing testings come through,” Rodgers said.

He adds in terms of priorities, COVID-19 operations all have ceased and only testing for surveillance purposes is continuing for patients presenting with flu like illnesses to clinics.

“Much of the focus now is on strengthening health systems to better respond to the health needs of our people and to better prepare for similar disease outbreaks such as COVID-19 in the future. This is implemented as per our National Health Strategic Plan 2022 -2031,” Rodgers said.