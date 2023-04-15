6-STOREY UNSAFE

Advertise with Islandsun

With only 1 emergency exit stairs and a faulty elevator, tenants are calling on NPF to fix the crumbling high-rise building

BY NED GAGAHE

Safety of tenants occupying the Anthony Saru Building is at stake following slow progress by Solomon Islands National Provident Fund (SINPF) to fully restore damages caused by last year’s 7.3 magnitude earthquake.

Concerned tenants have issued fresh calls for SINPF to swiftly take necessary actions and complete restoration works urgently.

It is still unclear when the restoration works will be completed and the building declared safe for use.

Tenants of the building told Island Sun public access via stairwell leading to upper levels of the building have been sadly out of use since November last year.

Tenants were assured in November via a notice by the SINPF Board and management that stairwell propping work was supposed to proceed following procurement of materials.

To date nothing has happened.

“The lift was not functioning properly. On few occasions the lift dropped with people trapped inside.

“Another occasion people being trapped for almost 30 minutes locked up inside before being freed.

“In case of an emergency, fire or earthquake, there is no alternate escape route except for the only one lift that is working.

“But the lift is working is not functioning properly as well.

“We fear that the worst might yet to come if these issues are not urgently addressed.

“Why took so long to fix these issues.” They said.

In light of these incidents the tenants have called on to the SINPF to investigate these and ensure that work is done to fix these problems as a matter of priority and urgency. To guarantee the safety of its occupants.

Comments is being sought from SINPF on the matter.

The building is the home of some of the government ministries which includes, Ministry of Women Children, Youth and Family Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade and other private sector firms.