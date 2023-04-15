Influenza H1 increasing

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

INFLUENZA H1 a flu like illness is reportedly increasing in Honiara and other parts of the country.

This was confirmed by the Secretary of Prime Minister Dr Jimmie Rodgers on behalf of the Ministry pf Health and Medical Services in a press conference yesterday.

“Health has recorded increase in flu-like illness in Honiara and parts of the country. NRH molecular laboratory following testing has detected Influenza H1 since last month.

“This is a different strain from Influenza H3 which was detected and has been circulating in August last year. Therefore, the current increase of flu like illness in the country.

“Such flu like illness can be life threatening to persons with asthma, and other respiratory illness as well as underlying health conditions,” Rodgers said.

He said to avoid catching these flu viruses and prevent it from spreading – public are advised to implement similar measures to that practiced for COVID-19.

“Washing of hands, coughing into the elbows and wear masks in public and crowded places and avoid close contacts with persons experiencing flu and cough,” Rodgers said.

He adds that dengue is also circulating and presenting similar symptoms such as acute fever so ensure you get tested for dengue and malaria.

Rodgers said the Ministry will be increase testing across its sentinel sites.