NRH in search for lab technicians

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services says they will be looking at recruiting laboratory technicians to assist boost their manpower requirements.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary Pauline McNeil disclosed this yesterday in a radio talk-back show.

“The testing capabilities at the Molecular laboratory, National Referral Hospital, has been stretched in terms of capacity of our human resources and so we are trying to go out to the public to identify who are our laboratory technicians out there who could come forward to assist us,” McNeil said.

She also stated that they are looking at utilising other nurses who are unemployed to fill in the gaps at NRH.

“We are trying to coordinate as much as possible in trying to map out who is there to fill in the gaps,” McNeil said.

She stressed that has become one of their main challenges at the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

“We are also reaching out to our partners who will support us in terms of capabilities, PPEs and IPC items and other key critical equipment that we need during this crisis,” McNeil said.