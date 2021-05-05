NPHL predeparture testing soon: PM

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE National Public Health Laboratory will soon be doing pre-departure covid-19 testing, says Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

Sogavare said so far over 1,000 tests have been done for pre-departure requirements.

“All pre-departure testing will soon be done at the National Public Health Laboratory,” he said.

Sogavare stressed the molecular laboratory has now performed about 13,000 covid-19 tests to date.

He said more than 10,000 tests are to fulfil our quarantine requirements for incoming travelers.

Sogavare adds, covid-19 testing for all crews on incoming logging vessels, and all stevedores on outgoing logging vessels are now done at the laboratory at Gizo hospital.

“So far Gizo hospital has processed almost 500 tests.”