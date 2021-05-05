One Link Director case for plea

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE case against One Link director Gerard Tauohu is listed for plea today at the Honiara Magistrate court.

Tauohu earlier faced 33 counts of false pretence under the penal code, and one count of unlicensed financial institution under the Financial Institutions Act 1998.

However, after further investigations, prosecution acquitted him of all the initial charges and charged him with simple larceny.

Tauohu was arrested by police after receiving complaints from One Link mentors and customers who had not received their payments from the director as promised.

Allegation said that Tauohu obtained more than $400,000 from six mentors between December 2019 and February 2020 and failed to pay them their promised interests.

He then allegedly escaped to Malaita and was arrested after police received complaints from the scheme’s mentors and customers who had invested in the scheme last year but were yet to receive their payments.

One Link Pacifica customers had allegedly invested a total of $56,440,4575 in the scheme but police had only managed to recover $336,891.20.

Jonathan Auga of the Office of the Director Public Prosecution appears for the crown while Ronald Dive represents the accused.