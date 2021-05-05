Bangladeshi’s case moved for May 18

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

Principal Magistrate Felix Hollison has adjourned the case of a foreign national for May 18, 2021 for mention.

The accused appeared in court yesterday and had his case further adjourned.

The Bangladesh national faces counts of rape, indecent act, criminal trespass and count of intimidation.

Regarding the rape charge, police alleged that the accused raped an underage girl on unknown dates early this year.

Prosecution alleged that the Bangladeshi raped the 11-year-old girl in an area in East Honiara.

According to Police the case was reported to the Henderson police station by the mother of the victim.

Police said the victim’s mother called in at Henderson Police Station and reported that her daughter was raped by a Bangladesh national in his bedroom.

The mother said she only knew of the incident when she heard stories from other girls about what happened to her, it was at that time the mother asked her daughter and confirmed that the accused has been doing sexual action on her about a week ago but she was afraid to tell anyone about it.