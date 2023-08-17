NPF closes whole day due to power black-out

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

The country’s National Provident Fund (NPF) main office experienced total power black-out the whole day yesterday.

Reports reaching Island Sun said NPF’s standby generator experienced problems due to Solomon Power’s ongoing load-shedding exercise.

As a result, repair works led to the whole NPF headquarter office closing for the whole day.

A frustrated NPF customer shared to Island Sun yesterday he has never seen this happening to the Fund, and is ‘very unfortunate’ that it coincided with the very day he needed NPF’s service.

NPF, when contacted yesterday for comments, refuted the narrative that yesterday’s whole-day black-out was caused by Solomon Power’s load shedding.

Instead, NPF said it was a ‘normal routine maintenance work’ on their standby generator which has been the practice even before the load shedding began.

NPF media then went on to express sympathy and understanding on the impacts the load-shedding has on businesses in Honiara.

“Well in every business as affected by load shedding, so as NPF, no one can deny that.

“Almost 80 percent of businesses in town were affected,” NPF Media said.

Meanwhile, NPF Media confirmed that the power resumed yesterday evening.