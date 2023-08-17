Japan to deliver stand on ALPS discharge tomorrow

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY NED GAGAHE

Japan will deliver its official stand on the Discharge of Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) treated water from Fukushima Daiichi at a media gathering tomorrow.

His Excellency Miwa Yoshiaki, the Ambassador of Japan to the Solomon Islands is expected to make statements explaining the Japan’s official stand on the issue for Solomon Islanders, the embassy has confirmed.

The issue has been a center of heated debate after Japan revealed its plan to commence dumping the ALPS treated water from its Fukushima Daiichi reactor earlier this year.

According to media reports nearly 12 years ago, a massive earthquake and tsunami triggered a nuclear catastrophe at Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi plant.

The nuclear reactors have been decommissioned – a process which will take 40 years to complete.

But the shutdown has stalled over the build-up of vast quantities of water used to keep the damaged reactors cool.

To free up space, operator TEPCO want to release 1.3 million tonnes of the wastewater into the sea.

They claim that the water is filtered to remove most radionuclides, making the release safe.